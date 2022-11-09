Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESVIF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

