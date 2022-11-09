Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.05

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.05 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 8.15 ($0.09). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,823 shares.
Enteq Technologies Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.05. The firm has a market cap of £5.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13.
Enteq Technologies Company Profile
Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.
