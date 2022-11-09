Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

Shares of ETR opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.58%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

