Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,606 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of GATX worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of GATX by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 30.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GATX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 9.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $127.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. GATX’s payout ratio is 44.54%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

