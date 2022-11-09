Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €17.70 ($17.70) to €18.20 ($18.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.95.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $125.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

