Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 3,770.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.5 %

FMAY stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30.

