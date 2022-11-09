Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,969 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,969 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,585,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,123,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $22,002,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,082,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

