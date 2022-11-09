Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 47,910 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,910 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BG opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

