Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.20.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

