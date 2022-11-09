Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in UFP Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 21,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

UFPI opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

