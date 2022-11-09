Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE IX opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.71. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

