Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 355,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 82,556 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,577 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 98,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,565 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $33.36.

