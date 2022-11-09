Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 6,370.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 56.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.13.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

