Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.76. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

