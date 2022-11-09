Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TELUS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after buying an additional 2,088,444 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in TELUS by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,618,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,049,000 after buying an additional 1,675,600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,049,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $314,983,000 after buying an additional 1,517,725 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TELUS by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TU opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.50.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

TELUS Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.