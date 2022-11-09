Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 68,992 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

BWXT stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

