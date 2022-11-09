Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,310,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,371,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,267,000 after buying an additional 114,639 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $63.18.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

