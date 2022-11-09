Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 240,739 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

AGZ stock opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $118.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average of $108.89.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

