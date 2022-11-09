Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.10 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $648,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 38.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $5,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BRO opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

