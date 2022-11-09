Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 355,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUSA opened at $304.50 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.59 and a 200-day moving average of $267.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

