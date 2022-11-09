Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

IAT opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $69.71.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.