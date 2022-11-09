Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 77.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SLM by 40.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SLM to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of SLM to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

