Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NICE in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.96. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.38.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.