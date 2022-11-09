Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.39 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,239 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Shares of IDA stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.