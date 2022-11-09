Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

