Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

