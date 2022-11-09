Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.54 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 576,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

