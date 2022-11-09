Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 70.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 34.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Middleby by 13.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 143.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MIDD opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average is $139.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

