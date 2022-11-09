Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of IAC worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in IAC by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,228,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAC by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in IAC by 30.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after buying an additional 599,828 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 21.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,539,000 after buying an additional 294,779 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAC from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

IAC Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IAC stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of IAC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IAC Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

