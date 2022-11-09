Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.87 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,252 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 34,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,059,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $70.17.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

