Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Loews worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Loews by 121.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 89,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 33.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of L opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on L. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

