Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Virtu Financial worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $58,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,841,000 after buying an additional 1,401,208 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after buying an additional 1,220,456 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,595,000 after buying an additional 554,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.