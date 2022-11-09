Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Neogen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Neogen by 3,130.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $578,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 345,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NEOG opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.72. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 22,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,080.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,651.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,080.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 37,100 shares of company stock valued at $526,233 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

