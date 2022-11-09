Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Trimble by 715.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Trimble stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $828,369. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

