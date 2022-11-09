Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW stock opened at $169.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $201.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.56.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

