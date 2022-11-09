Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after buying an additional 53,346 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71.

