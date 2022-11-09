Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,183 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 101.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Dropbox by 1,150.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,608.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,387. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

