Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,189 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUEM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

