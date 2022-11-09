Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,006 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Encompass Health by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

