Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,959 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Equity Residential stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

