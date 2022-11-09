Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,082 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Terreno Realty worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 34.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

