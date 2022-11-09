Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Euronet Worldwide worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3,579.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

