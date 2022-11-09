Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lear worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lear by 51.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lear by 33.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Lear by 6.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $924,582.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Up 0.1 %

Lear Announces Dividend

Shares of Lear stock opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $195.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.