Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $58,666,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AGCO by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 694,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,406,000 after acquiring an additional 261,735 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $29,703,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 199,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

AGCO Trading Up 1.4 %

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.