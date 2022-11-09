Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,111 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Strs Ohio grew its position in Insulet by 22.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Insulet by 13.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Insulet by 15,554.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Insulet by 65.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Insulet by 108.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,481 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $304.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.20 and a 200 day moving average of $236.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,267.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

