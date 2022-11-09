Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,826,000 after acquiring an additional 197,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,315,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.9 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.