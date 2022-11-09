Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,448 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

