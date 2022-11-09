Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 167,606 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,085 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,476,000 after acquiring an additional 298,701 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,147,000 after acquiring an additional 113,422 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

