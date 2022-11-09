Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,398 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,398 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of First American Financial worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

