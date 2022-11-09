Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,215 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.